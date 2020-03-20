CDPHE selects Montrose County for surveillance site to collect COVID-19 testing data, enlists the help of Colorado National Guard

MONTROSE, Colo. (KDVR) —The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in a press release on Friday that they have selected Montrose County for a surveillance site to collect COVID-19 testing data and have enlisted the help of the Colorado National Guard.

CDPHE says that tests will be conducted on Monday, March 23, at the Montrose County Event Center.

The press release says that 100 county residents will be carefully selected to be tested based on a variety of factors, symptoms and other state requirements for data collection.

Local providers and public health experts will be coordinating the selection process and says that you cannot request a test in person at the testing site, as everyone needs to be pre-screened.

“We are doing our best to provide as many testing resources as possible to our community,” said Incident Commander Scott Hawkins. “The pre-screened tests will allow our most vulnerable and potentially ill residents to be tested in an efficient manner and provide timely results. If we could test more people we would, but testing is very limited at this time. Thank you to Montrose Memorial Hospital for assisting with this effort and working diligently to protect the public health of our community.”

“It’s important to remember that 80 percent of individuals who test positive for COVID-19 have mild or no symptoms,” said Montrose County Public Health Medical Adviser Dr. Joe Adragna, M.D., M.H.A., M.G.H, FAAFP. “None of these results will change our clinical management, but will provide valuable public health data. If you have a cold, cough or a fever, please self-isolate for 14 days, and treat your symptoms.”

The Montrose County Event Center has been selected as the testing site by Incident Command due to the National Guard requirements for size and safety.

“There is no threat to public health or safety,” said Commissioner Keith Caddy. “Now is a time to remain calm and come together as a community.”

Approximately 70 people from CDPHE and the National Guard will arrive in town on Sunday to begin setting up for testing.