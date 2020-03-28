CDPHE releases survey results showing Coloradans thoughts on COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) took a survey of nearly 45,000 Coloradans to understand their perceptions and attitudes related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey was completed between March 22 and March 24, 2020.

Below are some notable highlights from the survey from the CDPHE:

When the respondents were asked how concerned they were about COVID-19 in Colorado, 72 percent said they are “very concerned.”

Among the 18-29-year-old respondents, 59 percent said they are “very concerned” about COVID-19 in Colorado.

About 90 percent of respondents think it’s somewhat or very likely that they would get sick from COVID-19.

Half of the respondents have a combination of symptoms indicative of generalized anxiety over the last two weeks.

Additionally, a large majority of the respondents are taking extra precautions around COVID-19 to keep the community healthy:

97 percent are washing their hands with soap and water more frequently.

96 percent are avoiding large gatherings.

70 percent are working from home.

35 percent are stockpiling food and other household items.

Three in four respondents of the survey said they would try to get tested if they were exposed or had symptoms.

The most common reason respondents said they would get tested would be to help the public health system build a better picture of how the virus is spreading.

Of those respondents who said they would not get tested:

Three in four respondents said they would isolate themselves from others regardless.

More than 50 percent of respondents would not get tested because they are not sure if they meet the criteria for testing.

Three percent think the virus isn’t that serious.

Forty percent of part-time, full-time, or self-employed respondents do not have access to paid leave if they were not able to work because of illness.

Forty-three percent of respondents are now working from home in response to the COVID-19. (This survey was conducted prior to the state-wide stay-at-home order.)

A total of eleven percent of respondents say they have had their hours reduced, nine percent have temporarily lost their jobs and one percent have permanently lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

The full survey can be found here.