CDPHE: Too early to know if COVID cases are decreasing or hit plateau in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans have some reason to be cautiously optimistic that yet another wave of COVID-19 in the state is trending down, according to State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy.

“Our cases have been bouncing around a little bit,” Herlihy said. “When we’re in a plateau we often see these unstable numbers as we try to get a better picture of what the overall pattern is going to be.”

The 7-day moving average of cases has spiked up and down since the beginning of September, but Herlihy says it’s too early to know is the trajectory will keep moving down, as we head into the fall.

Looking at Colorado’s largest counties, the case rate among school-aged children (6-17 years old) is highest in Weld, El Paso and Larimer counties, Herlihy shared during a news briefing.

The briefing comes as the Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer booster doses for Americans who are 65 and older, younger adults with underlying health conditions and those in jobs that put them at high-risk for COVID-19.

The FDA has not yet made a ruling on booster doses for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

