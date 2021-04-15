CDPHE leaders urging people to use caution, get vaccine as COVID-19 cases increase

DENVER (KDVR) — As the state prepares to get rid of the COVID-19 dial framework on Friday, state health officials are urging people to continue to use caution. Their message comes as case numbers continue to increase here in Colorado and across the country – especially those that are linked to variants that are known to be more contagious.

According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, 2,000 new cases were reported to the state on Wednesday alone.

“It’s important for all Coloradans to understand that we do still have a significant amount of COVID-19 in our state and it’s important to continue to take these precautions around this pandemic,” said Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman.

Now that several older individuals are fully vaccinated, state health officials are concerned about younger people who may be spreading the virus. They’re also worried about people who are still contracting the virus even after they’ve been fully vaccinated.

“We’re trying to understand those who have been vaccinated versus those who have not been vaccinated and any cases of (the) breakthrough virus that we see,” Bookman said.

State health leaders haven’t determined how many breakthrough cases have been identified here in Colorado but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they’ve identified 5,800 cases across the country. Doctors said that statistic shouldn’t discourage people from getting the vaccine.

“This is not surprising to anyone who studies the immune system,” said Dr. Rosemary Rochford, a professor of immunology at the University of Colorado’s School of Medicine. “This is no big surprise, it’s natural and there’s nothing that’s ever been 100% effective.”

Even if you’ve been vaccinated, doctors are urging you to get tested if you’ve been in contact with someone that has tested positive for COVID-19 or if they’re experiencing symptoms.

You can also get free at-home tests from the state if your job involves working with the public.