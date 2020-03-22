CDPHE amends public health order on social distancing

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced on Saturday that its statewide public health order on social distancing has been amended.

The public health order now limits gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

CDPHE says the purpose of this order is to limit the spread of COVID-19.

There are several exemptions to this order including:

The Colorado General Assembly, legislative bodies of municipal governments and Colorado state and municipal courts

Airports, bus, and train stations, health care facilities, and grocery or retail stores, pharmacies, or other spaces where 10 or more people may be moving around to get essential goods and services.

Delivery and take-out food services in accordance with Public

Health Order 20-22.

Offices and state, county, and municipal government buildings where essential government services are offered.

Factories where more than 10 people are present, but social distancing measures of maintaining at least 6 feet between individuals is standard.

Newspaper, television, radio, and other media services.

Child care facilities, except for public preschools operated on public school campuses, which are addressed in ExecutiveOrder D 2020 007.

Homeless shelters.

Any emergency facility needed to respond to COVID-19 in Colorado.