CDPHE advises those visiting mountain communities to minimize contact with other people

EAGLE, Colo. (KDVR) — The CDPHE says anyone who has been in Eagle, Summit, Pitkin or Gunnison counties in the past week should minimize all contact with other people.

The CDPHE says if you are experiencing symptoms, you must be isolated for at least 7-10 days after the onset of symptoms.

According to a press release that the CDPHE released today, community transmission is likely increasing across the state of Colorado.

Although it is important for everyone to follow CDC guidelines, it is an urgent need for residents and visitors of mountain communities that are experiencing high rates of community transition to be cautious.

CDPHE recommends that residents and visitors of the affected communities take the following actions:

Stay home or in a comparable setting as much as possible.

Only go to public spaces for necessities such as groceries and the pharmacy.

Continue healthy, non-group activities like walking, hiking, jogging, cycling and other activities

that maintain distance from other people.

Don’t gather in group settings.

Avoid mass gatherings.

Maintain distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others.

If you need to travel, use a private vehicle instead of taking buses, rideshares, flights, or

other transportation that puts you in contact with other people.

Continue to operate critical business functions, such as delivery of goods and operation of businesses, with social distancing and additional safety measures in place.

The CDPHE says there are at least 18 positive COVID-19 cases from people who have spent time in Eagle County, 13 in Pitkin County, 6 in Gunnison County and 3 in Summit County.

Additional tests are still pending.