CDOT promoting telework through grants during COVID-19 pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is providing grants of up $5,000 to promote teleworking and social distancing with the Community Telework Program.

Grants are available to local governments and agencies, non-profits, associations and organizations as part of the Can Do Colorado Community Challenge.

“We need to continue working together to promote public health and improve the economy for all Coloradans and this program is one way to help achieve that goal,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.

“As we slowly transition from Safer at Home orders and move forward on initiatives to prevent a recurrence of COVID, these type of programs help build on other efforts to provide a variety of safe economic opportunities.”

The Revitalizing Main Streets program is also part of the Can Do Colorado campaign, and provides small-scale grants for low-cost, immediate actions to help safely improve the economy and enhance healthy activities in cities and towns across Colorado.

Please submit questions about either program to dot_candocdot@state.co.us.