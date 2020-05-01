CDOT and DNR remind Coloradans to enjoy outdoor activities close to home

DENVER (KDVR) – The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and the Colorado Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are reminding people to keep recreational activities within 10 miles of home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“With the good weather, it may be enticing to head to the mountains this weekend,” said Shoshana Lew, executive director of CDOT. “However, we have a responsibility to protect our state and our community by staying close to home during this pandemic.”

Many Colorado counties have extended their local stay-at-home orders. Check with your local public health agency for the latest guidelines.

Campgrounds at state parks are closed until at least May 4.

The U.S. Forest Service is allowing dispersed camping in the National Forest lands but all developed campgrounds, restroom facilities, picnic areas and trailheads are temporarily closed.

Campfires are also not permitted on USFS land during the temporary closures.

Some backcountry parking lots are also closed.

Other general reminders from state officials include:

People who live in the Denver metro area should not travel to mountain communities

If you live outside the Denver metro area, avoid traveling to Denver for recreational activities

Reduce visits to the trails and open spaces in the foothills

Individuals may participate in local and personal recreation in outside public spaces in groups no larger than 10 while practicing social distancing, maintaining 6 feet between participants

Wear a mask when participating in activities.

If Coloradans must drive, they are reminded to obey the speed limit, avoid distractions and never drive impaired.