CDC: Omicron outcomes up to half as severe as previous waves

DENVER (KDVR) — A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Jan. 25 finally quantified what health experts have been saying since December: The omicron COVID variant might have put more people in the hospital, but those patients weren’t there as long, didn’t die as frequently and weren’t put into intensive care as often patients during previous waves.

“Despite Omicron seeing the highest reported numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations during the pandemic,” reads the report, “disease severity indicators, including length of stay, ICU admission, and death, were lower than during previous pandemic peaks.”

In each of these metrics, patients during the omicron wave had outcomes less intensive than patients during the delta wave or the fall wave of 2020.

Nationally, omicron is roughly half as fatal among COVID-positive hospital patients. During the 2020-21 wave, 12.9% of hospitalized patients died. A similar percentage – 12.3% – died during the delta wave. During the omicron wave, however, it dropped to 7.1%.

Omicron has less severe non-fatal outcomes, too. A smaller percentage of omicron patients in hospitals (13%) were admitted to the ICU than during the 2020 fall wave (18.2%) or the delta wave (17.5%).

Omicron-positive patients needed ventilators at half the rate of previous waves. They stayed in hospitals an average of three days instead of the average five days of the fall 2020 and delta waves.

The Colorado health department doesn’t track its mortality statistics as minutely as the CDC, but two metrics broadly paint the same picture: deaths per case and hospitalizations per case.

Both are at or near their lowest points of the pandemic. As of Jan. 28, there were an average 0.0014 deaths per reported COVID case – the lowest on record.

Hospitalizations per case are down as well, though not quite to their lowest points. There are 0.031 hospitalizations per case in Colorado, one of the 30 lowest hospitalization rates since the pandemic started.