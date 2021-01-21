CDC officially confirmed first US COVID-19 case one year ago today

DENVER (KDVR) — The CDC officially confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the U.S. one year ago today.

CDC said the first confirmed case in the U.S. was detected in a man from Washington who had recently returned from Wuhan, China.

Colorado’s first two detected cases of COVID-19 surfaced in March 2020. However researchers at UCHealth believe Colorado’s first case appeared in a ski town resort in December or January.

Since then, Colorado’s COVID-19 case count has exploded. Colorado has had 379,227 confirmed cases of COVID. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has tracked 3,334 outbreaks. In total, 4,579 Coloradans have died from COVID-19.