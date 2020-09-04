CDC forecasts level Colorado COVID-19 death rate

DENVER (KDVR) – Coronavirus forecasts have good news and bad news for Colorado and the U.S. People will continue dying from the worldwide pandemic, but new COVID-19 deaths will decrease.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its forecast for September’s COVID-19 deaths. The forecast averages the models of 35 American research universities, medical facilities, and laboratories.

The aggregated CDC data predicts the U.S. will clock between 200,000 and 211,000 deaths by Sept. 26. The amounts of new deaths per week, however, will fall to just over 5,000.

According to the projections, Colorado will see its total COVID-19 deaths nose up around 2,100. Colorado’s new deaths will hover at roughly 20 per week.

CDC forecast model for the state of Colorado predicts a level weekly death rate. (Credit: CDC)

Nationally speaking, Colorado’s COVID-91 load is far rosier than hard-hit coastal population centers such as California or New York.

As of Sept. 3, CDC data records 1,952 deaths in the state. This falls below the average death range by volume. Total COVID-19 deaths in U.S. states range between 39 in Alaska to nearly 24,000 in New York.

Colorado’s 1,952 make it 23rd highest, almost exactly middle-of-the-pack.

Further, Colorado’s death rate is below the national average.

The rate of COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people in the state is 26th highest at 34 deaths per 100,000 – below the national average of 56 deaths per 100,000.

The recent CDC report and Colorado’s relatively good outcomes add to cheerier messaging from officials.

A recent CDC report found on 6% of COVID-19-related deaths resulted from the virus alone. The other 94% of deaths had another condition working in addition to coronavirus – influenza, chronic respiratory illness, heart conditions, or other highly lethal health problems.