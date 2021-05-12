CDC expected to approve distribution of COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12-15 on Wednesday

Olivia Edwards, left, 13, of Flourtown, Pa., gets a bandage from registered nurse Philene Moore after getting a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at a Montgomery County, Pa. Office of Public Health vaccination clinic at the King of Prussia Mall, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in King of Prussia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Pfizer vaccine is expected to get CDC approval for kids 12 and older Wednesday morning. The CDC Advisory Committee will meet and vote on the issue at 9 a.m.

If approved, vaccine clinics and pharmacies will be able to give the Pfizer vaccine to younger kids, ages 12 to 15.

This is the next step to help protect kids against COVID-19 as they get into summer activities and eventually return to in-person learning.

The plan also includes a push to get the vaccine into more pediatrician’s offices. Tri-County Health says they are able to break apart the large trays of vaccines and give smaller amounts to approved pediatrician offices.

The Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Denver has already scheduled Pfizer vaccine clinics for May 15-16, and June 5-6. The hospital says it is ready to accommodate kids 12 to 15 once that age group is approved by the CDC. Any parent or guardian interested in getting their child vaccinated can visit RockyMountainHospitalforChildren.com/vaccine to schedule an appointment .

Along with younger kids, Governor Polis wants everyone to be able to get vaccinated.

He unveiled a new workplace vaccination program for businesses of all sizes to host on-site vaccination clinics. If you are interested in hosting a workplace vaccine clinic, go to atworkvaccinations.com to schedule an event.

There are also mobile vaccination buses with more than 80 stops planned through the end of May, with plans to add more based on community needs.

This is all part of President Biden’s efforts to get 70% of Americans vaccinated by July 4. Governor Polis is aiming to meet that goal in Colorado, hoping the vaccination of younger people will help the state reach that threshold.