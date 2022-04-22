DENVER (KDVR) — New data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says COVID was the third-largest cause of death through 2021.

According to a CDC release, about 460,000 deaths occurred in the U.S. through 2021 for which COVID-19 was the underlying cause. Accounting for roughly twice as many deaths as accidents, COVID was associated with more deaths than any single causes but cancer and heart disease for the second year in a row.

COVID related deaths were about as concentrated in older age groups as with non-COVID deaths. About 80% of COVID deaths occurred in ages 55 and older

Men accounted for about 50% more COVID deaths than did women.

COVID death rates were highest among American Indian/Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiian/other Pacific Islanders and lowest among non-Hispanic Asians and whites.

Whites were 66% of COVID deaths, followed by Hispanics at 16% and Black non-Hispanics at 13%.