C&C Cafe in Castle Rock will reopen Sunday after violating COVID-19 health order

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — The C & C Cafe and Korean Kitchen, a Castle Rock eatery, will be allowed to reopen on June 14. The restaurant’s license was revoked for 30 days for violating the public health order closing dine-in service to all Colorado restaurants.

The state’s guideline for reopening restaurants limits the maximum capacity to 50 people for indoor seating with a limit to eight or less in a party. Parties must be spaced at least six feet apart from each other and patrons must keep a six-foot distance between other patrons outside their party.

The restaurant opened for full service on May 10 despite the standing public health order in Colorado requiring restaurants to remain closed to in-person dining.

The Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) ordered C&C Breakfast and Korean Kitchen to close on May 11 for violating Public Health Orders issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

The owners received a small business grant for $5,000, the Town of Castle Rock confirmed sending a check to Cookies & Crema (what the C’s stand for in the name of the restaurant) on April 21. It was one of 94 small businesses that received money from the COVID-19 Small Business Support Grant Program.