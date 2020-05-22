Castle Rock will hold some summer camps with modifications

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — While some summer camps have decided not to open this year because of coronavirus concerns, Castle Rock felt it was a priority to help working parents. Recreation centers are still closed, but the Town of Castle Rock was able to open its summer camps as licensed daycare providers.

The Miller Activity Complex is quiet now, but it won’t be for long.

“We are super excited we have gotten permission from the Department of Human Services and Tri-County Health to open our state-licensed full-day school-age camps. Next week, we are excited the kids will be back in the building, we’re going to have some laughter and hopefully some joy with camp starting,” said Mindy Fortin, Castle Rock’s youth supervisor.

Fortin said only some of their day camps will be opening, and they will look much different than they did in the past.

“One of the main things we will be doing differently is we have to group the kids in groups of 10. We’re calling them ‘family groups.’ They will stay with that group all week long, with the same counselors,” she said.

They will also require campers to wear masks, and they will be cleaning and sanitizing every hour. They will also encourage social distancing.

“We will encourage them to be 6 feet apart from one another. We’ve created some fun games and fun activities we feel like we can make those things happen safely,” Fortin said.

Typically, they would have 160 kids in camps each week. This year, they are limiting it to 100 per week. But they know it’s a priority for parents who need childcare.

“We feel like we have a really good plan in place with a lot of fun new activities and things we will be doing with that social distancing in place, getting kids out of the house and back with their friends,” said Fortin.

For more information on the camps and to register, visit Castle Rock’s website.