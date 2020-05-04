Castle Rock family takes unique approach to support healthcare workers fighting COVID-19

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A family is taking a unique approach to support healthcare workers on the front lines.The family is making bags for nurses and doctors to put their masks in, in between shifts.

Like many mothers, Lindi Holden was looking for a way to keep her children entertained, but she also wanted to help others during this pandemic

“I just wanted to show them that even though we are in an uncertain time, they could do something positive,” Holden said.

Holden made a quick phone call to the Castle Rock Adventist Hospital and an idea was born. The hospital was in need of paper lunch bags as a sanitary spot for medical staff to put their masks in.

“They use the paper bags to put their masks in so they’re not shoving the mask in their pocket or leaving it on the table,” Holden explained.

Holden enlisted the help of her three daughters, Emily, Addison and Olivia. But the girls took it a step further and created inspirational messages on each bag for the nurses and doctors to see.

“They can hopefully lift some spirits up in the hospital,” 8-year-old Emily Holden said.

The girls even wrote a few jokes on the bags, “How does Darth Vader like his toast? On the dark side,” Emily laughed.

Holden says her daughters take pride in their work, except for the time she went into the living room and it became a little too quiet in the house.

“I came around the corner and they had taken, thank God it was washable, but they had drawn all over their faces. It took two good baths to get it of their skin,” Holden said.

The Holdens have already donated 200 bags to the hospital. They have now created a total of 950 bags. Holden said the hospital staff can only use the bag once, so the project has a continual need. They hope to inspire other families to contact their local hospital and do the same.

“It’s amazing how something that simple can put a smile on someone’s face through a hard time.”