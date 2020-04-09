Castle Rock dad dies from COVID-19; nonprofit rallies around his daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) -- A Castle Rock father, business owner and friend died from the coronavirus this week. Now, the community is stepping up to rally around his only daughter.

“Steve was always that warm, welcoming soul that you could just go in and talk to him,” Kodi Nottingham said, chief communications officer for the nonprofit group, Dads of Castle Rock Community Outreach.

Kind, generous and goofy is how close friends describe 52-year-old Steve Evans. He died on April 6 from COVID-19.

“Steve went to the emergency room and to his surprise, they admitted him that day. Sadly, he never made it out,” Nottingham said.

On March 27, Steve developed a wet cough and had trouble breathing. He called his kidney doctor for advice.

“He ended up calling his kidney doctor because he was worried. He said, 'It feels like my dog is sitting on my chest.' The doctor was smart enough to say, 'Hey, Steve, go to the hospital,'” Nottingham said.

Evans' condition deteriorated quickly. He also had some previous health issues that included a previous kidney transplant.

Evans was a staple in the Castle Rock community. He was the proud owner of Astro’s Tap House. Nottingham met Steve through the aforementioned nonprofit group, which is a brotherhood of local fathers.

“Steve was extremely beneficial and integral part of that. He was like a guiding light for us," Nottingham said.

The nonprofit is now rallying around Steve’s only child, Elly, who tragically has now lost both of her parents. Her mother died in an ATV accident when she was 7.

“We want to make sure that this 20-year-old girl who has lost her immediate family isn’t crushed with the financial burden that’s going to impact her for the rest of her life,” Nottingham said.

Nottingham said Evans did not have a life insurance policy. DoCR stepped in to start raising money for Elly.

“We’re trying to say, hey, she has over 1,200 adopted dads right now, so we’re just trying to take care of her and take care of the community.”

While the Dads of Castle Rock can’t give Steve the funeral the would like to, due to the current restrictions, they have planed the next best thing to share his legacy.

“We are planning a procession for 6:30 p.m. tonight (Thursday) that starts at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. The route has been approved by the Castle Rock Police Department. They’re asking that everyone stay in their cars and not congregate,” Nottingham said.

“We are going to drive past Astro’s Tap House with our hazards honking our horns letting the community know how great of a person it is that we lost -- that we love him and miss him but he will not be forgotten," Nottingham said.

The Meadows Car Wash is donating all the funds from any car wash on Thursday to Elly.

For more on the DoCR fundraiser, visit their Facebook page or website.