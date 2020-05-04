Castle Pines giving away thousands of masks to residents on Tuesday

CASTLE PINES, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Castle Pines will be distributing thousands of free masks to residents on Tuesday.

The City says it ordered about 12,500 Food and Drug Administration-approved masks and will be giving two to each person while supplies last.

Distribution will take place from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday at the former Safeway parking lot at 560 Castle Pines Pkwy.

The first hour (8-9 a.m.) is reserved for people aged 60 and older.

From 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., any Castle Pines resident can receive masks until supplies are depleted.

Anyone picking up masks will need to show proof of residency in Castle Pines city limits with one of the following: a driver’s license, a utility bill or a water bill.

Castle Pines is located in Douglas County, which transitioned from stay-at-home to “Safer at Home” guidelines on April 27.