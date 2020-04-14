Cargill confirms positive COVID-19 cases, implements safety measures at Fort Morgan plant

FORT MORGAN, Colo. (KDVR) – Cargill’s Fort Morgan meatpacking plant, which employees 2,100 people, confirms positive COVID-19 cases of workers at the facility.

Tuesday morning, Daniel Sullivan, a Cargill’s spokesperson, sent the following statement via email:

“We are dedicated to limiting the spread of the virus where we can, and we are working with local health officials to ensure appropriate prevention, testing, cleaning and quarantine protocols are followed. ”

“We also will continue to enforce a mandatory 14-day quarantine for any employees who may have been exposed to COVID-19, and that includes any employees who may have come into contact with any team member who has tested positive.”

The Fort Morgan production facilities remains open while implementing additional precautions, including temperature testing, providing and encouraging the use of face coverings, cleaning and sanitizing procedures, prohibiting visitors, adopting social distancing practices where possible and offering staggered breaks and shift flexibility.

Cargill is also providing paid time off, incentive pay and temporary employee wage increase and bonus incentive program. The program begins this week and runs until May 3.