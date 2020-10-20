CARES ACT Funds available for Colorado farmers, ranchers

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado agricultural producers may be eligible for a portion of the $1 million CARES Act funding, the Colorado Department of Agriculture (CADA) announced on Tuesday.

Grant awards of up to $12,500 are available to Colorado agricultural producers. Colorado farmers, ranchers, food hubs and processors are eligible for up to $50,000.

The CARES Act funds are part of the COVID-19 relief grants to provide Colorado agriculture support and minimize the pandemic’s effect on the food supply chain.

“COVID-19 has had serious impacts on agriculture and underscored how vital our food systems are,” said Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg. “It is critical that farmers, ranchers and processors receive financial support to ensure their operations continue in the wake of this unprecedented pandemic.”

The Colorado Farm & Food Systems Respond & Rebuild Fund will administer the grants.

Applications are open now and will be accepted through Nov. 9.