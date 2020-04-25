Caregiver accused of stealing from Denver woman while she was dying of COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — A caregiver was arrested after she allegedly stole from a Denver woman who was dying of COVID-19.

Elizabeth Daniels, 29, was caring for 86-year-old Barbara Gust.

According to the Denver District Attorney’s Office, Daniels stole and pawned Gust’s diamond engagement ring several days before Gust died of the virus.

Daniels also allegedly stole Gust’s credit card and used it to make purchases the day Gust died.

Gust’s family realized the alleged theft while making arrangements with a funeral home. They contacted the Denver Police Department and a warrant was issued for Daniels’ arrest.

Daniels, of Aurora, is charged with theft from an at-risk senior, identity theft, providing a false statement to a pawnbroker and criminal possession of a financial transaction device, according to the DA’s office.

DPD recovered the ring that was pawned.

Elizabeth Daniels. Credit: Denver DA’s Office