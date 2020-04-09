Can’t celebrate your birthday? Let us help! Share your birthday photos during quarantine

DENVER (KDVR) — Many birthday celebrations have been put on hold or canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Some have found unique ways to celebrate; from writing letters, to FaceTime parties, and even driving through neighborhoods honking horns to wish someone happy birthday.

Every birthday is special! That is why we want to help celebrate with you. We want to see pictures from your birthday celebration. Or you can take a picture with a handwritten birthday poster for someone special in your life.

You can submit your photo by clicking the “Submit Your Photo” button at the bottom of this article. We will share as many as we can on social media and TV.





Celebrating the Big 65!

Birthday was March 27th! Celebrated with balloons and birthday cake!

Kobe Year Quarantined

Ilene is the most caring, loving and giving person I know and I have the privilege of calling her my wife and best friend for 42 years. Love forever and always baby!

Unnamed

Happy Birthday Penelope!

Quarantined Birthday I Set Up For My Little Sister This Year Since We Live Together!

My husband got high demand COVID19 supplies as gifts! 😂

Happy Covid 19 Birthday Marissa

My son on his 4th Birthday (04/06)

Here he is my son Dominik 9 years old and cancer free;) his last treatment was yesterday on his birthday.

Unnamed

Allison rueda gallegos turn 2 years