Cañon City prison inmate with COVID symptoms dies at hospital

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A Fremont Correctional Facility inmate has died after he was hospitalized with symptoms of coronavirus, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections.

The department said the 58-year-old man was taken to a hospital in Cañon City on October 14, after he showed symptoms of the virus. He was later taken to Littleton Adventist Hospital, where he died Tuesday.

The department did not say if, or when, the man tested positive for the virus.

The department said for medical privacy reasons, they are not releasing the man’s name.

According to a data dashboard updated Wednesday, a total of 398 inmates as the Fremont Correctional Facility have tested positive over the course of the pandemic. Of those, 244 are listed as “recovered.”

The department released the following information about the prison’s coronavirus response:

The Fremont Correctional Facility has been on Phase III modified operations since 10/6/2020. Phase III operations mean that inmates remain in their cells during the quarantine period outside of using the restrooms or showering. All meals and medications are delivered to inmates in their living units. The inmates have access to their normal personal property during the quarantine period, as well as access to mail. The CDOC has been conducting regular staff testing over the last several months, in coordination with medical and public health experts. The Department has also been conducting inmate surveillance testing in order to identify and quarantine those who are positive to mitigate the spread of the virus within the facilities. The vast majority of inmates that have tested positive have been asymptomatic or have had very mild symptoms. The facility has continued to undergo extensive cleaning multiple times a day and staff and inmates are all required to wear face coverings in the facility at all times.