Cannabis industry launches COVID-19 relief efforts in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — On April 20 the marijuana industry is shifting its focus from outdoor festivals and sales to community support for first responders, healthcare professionals, restaurants, and others impacted by COVID-19. Relief efforts were announced by the Marijuana Industry Group (MIG) and Colorado Leads.

“This is the first time I’ve seen the entire Colorado cannabis industry come together like this and there’s never been a greater need to help fellow Coloradans,” said Truman Bradley, Executive Director of MIG.

A COVID-19 social media campaign, #COCannabisCares, is directing Coloradans to Help Colorado Now, where they can find opportunities to volunteer and donate money, blood and personal protection equipment. Relief efforts begin on Monday,

Cannabis businesses relief efforts include:

Good Chemistry has made a $50,000 donation to the state’s COVID Relief Fund and is providing 600 N95 masks to Colorado medical workers and homeless shelters.

Friends in Weed created 420HELP, a 4 day challenge to every cannabis-based business in the state to donate at least $420 or consider donating 4.2% of sales. The challenge invites all cannabis employees and consumers to donate $4.20. Every dollar goes to Gov. Polis’ Colorado COVID Relief Fund.

LivWell Enlightened Health’s and 420 for a Cause is hosting a free online 420 celebration featuring musicians and comics. Participants can make direct donations, which will go to the Colorado Comedy Relief Fund, the Colorado Restaurant Association, Eddie Roberts Payback Foundation, and the Colorado COVID Relief Fund.