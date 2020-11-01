Candy chutes, masked costumes highlight Colorado’s pandemic Halloween

DENVER (KDVR) — Halloween is a holiday already filled with creativity, from the costumes to the spooky decorations outside of homes.

But this year’s Halloween required some extra creativity, as Coloradans figured out how to trick-or-treat in a pandemic.

In Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood, candy chutes lined Clermont Street, allowing homeowners like Lisa Sisneros a way to distribute candy responsibly.

“They’re not near me, and I’m not near them, but I get to see them, because I love the kids,” she said.

Sisneros used gutter pipes to create a makeshift chute between her porch and front yard.

“I just wanted to give the kids a chance to come around and have fun with their costumes,” she says. “Halloween is always fun for the kids. I’d hate to see that go away just because of a pandemic.”

Down the block, Ann Lincoln had a chute as well, her Harry Potter themed yard featuring arrows to remind kids to keep their distance.

This is downright scary. Lots of folks going all out on the candy chute creativity! pic.twitter.com/7qAW4CivYy — Evan Kruegel (@EvanKruegel) October 31, 2020

“Everyone’s been so grateful, and so happy, and it’s filled my heart too,” she said. “It just feels like a great year for the community to come together.”

Others placed individually wrapped bags in front yards, reducing the risk of children spreading germs by reaching into a bowl.

“The kids are going to remember coming around, seeing someone in costume, getting some candy, and just having a good time,” Sisneros said.