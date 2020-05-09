Businesses prepare to reopen as Denver’s stay-at-home order expires

DENVER (KDVR) — As Denver’s stay-at-home order expires and is replaced by “Safer at Home” guidelines, businesses are preparing to reopen safely and shoppers are preparing to shop safely.

But how do you remain safe while shopping?

Doctors say there’s no way to completely protect yourself from COVID-19, but there is plenty you can do reduce your chances of contracting it.

New Physicians of Denver Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ken Cohen said, “Make sure you are doing good hand precaution. So, when you leave that store, apply hand sanitizer right away. When you are in the store, don’t touch your face…and wear a mask.”

Cohen also advises staying far away from crowds and other people as much as possible.

The virus has less of a chance of transmitting when people are at least 6 feet apart.

Cohen encourages business owners to look for symptoms of the coronavirus and even do temperature checks on workers.

At The Glam House salon on East Mississippi Avenue, owner Alexandria Grado will do just that when she opens Saturday.

“We’re going to use masks and gloves. I also got face shields for the girls,” she said.

Grado’s salon has also been working to help maintain social distancing by producing a video showing people how to color hair at home.

It was a move Gov. Jared Polis described as an innovative way to help fight COVID-19.

Cohen says now is the time to come up with as many ways as possible to fight the virus.

He highly encourages people to wear masks.