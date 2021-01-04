Businesses embrace more relaxed Level Orange COVID restrictions

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Customers began dining indoors again, and gyms began to allow more people into their facilities as restrictions were loosened Monday for counties that had been sitting at Level Red on the COVID-19 Dial.

Things previously have been tough on the businesses but also for the people whose livelihood depends on them. At Beltran’s Grill, a small Mexican restaurant in Broomfield, a sigh of relief as customers are finally allowed back inside under Level Orange on the COVID-19 Dial.

Co-owner Aaron Beltran said, “It’s been tough. We’ve been having to innovate and adapt.”

For Jazmin Diaz who has been a server for four years, COVID shutdowns and capacity restrictions have her living day to day.

“I was just afraid because I was used to making a certain amount of money to making almost nothing and I had no idea how I was going to be able to make a living,” said Diaz.

Across the county, the G-1 Climbing Plus Fitness Gym began allowing 25% capacity versus 10%.

“You couldn’t have everybody in here, you wouldn’t be able to see them. They could hide in all the nooks and crannies and you’d think no one was in this building,” owner Jason Haas said.

To stay afloat, gym members were allowed to freeze memberships, and there was lots of support from the community when capacity limits hit the rock-climbing gym.

“It’s hard, I wont lie. I mean, it’s very hard to survive on that, but it’s difficult [and] making ends meet has been really hard,” Haas said as he smiled happily to be able to allow more members in.

Back at Beltran’s Grill, they put together an innovative taco box that became a best seller. And they built an outdoor space that allowed seating in what were parking spaces.

Many businesses are now hoping, the yellow, less restrictive level comes sooner than later.