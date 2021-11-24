Businesses choose different paths to comply with the public health orders

Denver (KDVR) — Starting Wednesday, customers at the Blake Street Tavern in LoDo will have to show proof of vaccination to get inside.

Under Denver’s new public health order, businesses must require masks or file for an exemption stating that at least 95% of staff and customers are vaccinated.

Chris Fuselier, the owner of Blake Street Tavern, informed the city he plans to have a vaccinated facility.

“These are really difficult decisions for businesses to make,” Fuselier said.

The owner says his entire staff is vaccinated, and it just seemed easier to check vaccine status once at the door than to enforce a mask requirement throughout the building.

“Our staff have been abused in the past for asking people to wear a mask. This way we don’t have to worry about it,” Fuselier said.

Arapahoe County has similar public health orders, and Los Dos Potrillos in Centennial is taking a different approach.

Co-CEO Daniel Ramirez said the restaurant doesn’t want to ask about vaccination status, so they will require everyone to mask up.

“It gives us an opportunity to still have the relationship with the customer without breaking that boundary that they might not feel comfortable with sharing,” Ramirez said.