Bus company transporting Cargill meat workers makes changes

FORT MORGAN, Colo. (KDVR) – The bus company that transports workers to and from their jobs at Cargill, a meat production facility in Fort Morgan, says it has enacted a new policy to enhance social distancing and protect workers against the spread of COVID-19.

In an email sent to workers on Friday, Lisa Langley, a supervisor and driver at DS Bus Lines, said passengers must now sit in the window seat, one per row.

“Passengers MUST wear their masks at all times while on the bus,” she wrote. “No exceptions.”

The message to drivers and passengers changed drastically from the email she sent earlier in the week, suggesting that passengers could sit next to each other because many workers at Cargill live together or work very closely together, and they are all screened before being permitted to come to work.

“These rules are to be strictly followed. If a passenger refuses to wear their mask they will be asked to depart the bus. If they take their mask off during the bus ride to or from Cargill it is the drivers (sic) responsibility to get their name and inform myself and Cargill who they are,” said Langley in her note to drivers. “We are trying to keep everyone safe and ensure we all can continue earning a paycheck.”

Cargill now has 23 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Northeast Colorado Health Department.

Aye Aye Myint, who went by the name Ma Ei, is the only known Cargill worker in Fort Morgan to have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Her friend, Angela Forer, said Myint rode the bus to work.

The Northeast Colorado Health Department, meanwhile, praised Cargill for implementing safety measures like face shields, gloves, temperature checks and hand sanitizer to protect employees.

The company is “proactive in applying CDC guidance,” the health department review said.

Cargill “has made employee health a priority,” it said. “Their practices are an example for other food industry companies to follow.”

“They do seem to be putting our workers’ safety at a high priority,” said Steve Vairma, a representative for the Teamsters Local 455, which represents plant workers.