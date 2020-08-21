Burlington Middle School reports positive COVID-19 case, postpones in-person learning

BURLINGTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Burlington Middle School announced Friday that a student or staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and in-person learning is postponed.

According to a release from the district, the person diagnosed is being kept home from school until they are no longer infectious.

The person’s activities when they could have spread COVID-19 were assessed

The people who were close contacts of the person with COVID-19 have been instructed to stay home from school for 14 days after the exposure

In-person learning is expected to resume on Sept. 8. Your child can return to school and normal activities on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

During the quarantine period, the school district said students should stay home and not go to other schools, activities, childcare, or other activities around other people.



If your child develops symptoms consistent with COVID-19:

• Follow these isolation instructions.

• Have your child tested.

• Continue to keep your child home from school and avoid other activities around other people.

• Notify the school.

• Seek medical care and testing for COVID-19, calling your doctor before you show up.

A negative test will not allow students to come back to school or attend other activities sooner.