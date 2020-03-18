Buckley Air Force Base contractor tests positive for coronavirus

BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, CO. — Buckley Air Fore said Wednesday that a civilian contractor working on base is currently undergoing evaluation and treatment following a positive coronavirus test.

The 460th Space Wing commander declared a public health emergency for Buckley AFB on Tuesday, limiting duty to mission and service essential personnel.

The base is on Health Protection Condition level Bravo due to the moderate threat posed by COVID-19 and limit the risk of exposure to personnel with additional

measures now in effect, according to a release from Buckley.

Officials at Buckley said they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Tri-County Public Health Department, and local community leadership

on the COVID-19 situation.

Buckley AFB said to monitor these sites for updates:

 www.facebook.com/BuckleyAirForceBase

 www.buckley.af.mil/COVID-19/

 https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

 https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/.