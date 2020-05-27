Brown Palace Hotel full reopening months away, impacting nearly 300 employees

DENVER (KDVR) – Merritt Hospitality, which manages The Brown Palace Hotel & Spa in Denver, informed the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment that full reopening is probably months away and current layoffs will be extended.

“Employees on a temporary layoff status were informed on or around May 21, 2020, that they should anticipate their layoffs will now exceed six months due to the likely continuation of the unanticipated, dramatic, and continuing downturn in the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the hospitality industry,” general manager Nick Moschetti said in a notice of layoffs sent to the state on May 21.

The some of impacted positions include:

Banquet servers

Cooks

Food servers and bussers

Hostess/host

Stewards

Bartenders

Spa therapists

Laundry attendants