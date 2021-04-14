Broomfield’s ‘simplified’ COVID dial begins Friday

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Broomfield Public Health will use start using a simplified COVID dial this week, officials announced on Wednesday.

Level Blue: Caution will be enacted on Friday and continue through May 15. Broomfield businesses will be allowed to operate with these restrictions:

Restaurants: 100% capacity with six feet between parties indoors and outdoors. Last call at 2 a.m.

Gyms/fitness centers: 100% capacity with six feet between parties, indoors and outdoors

Organized sports: Groups of up to 50 athletes per activity on each court/field

Outdoor events: 100% capacity with six feet distance between parties

Indoor events: 50% capacity up to 175 people, whichever is fewer, per room for unseated events; 100% capacity with six feet between parties for seated events

Bars: 25% capacity or 75 people, with last call at 2 a.m.

Retail, offices and non-critical manufacturing: 75% capacity Broomfield facilities: Recreation centers: Fitness facilities are operating at 100% capacity with physical distancing for cardio and the weight room. All other programs require registration through B-Rex.com. The Broomfield Library, auditorium, Depot Museum and Veterans Memorial Museum will continue to operate at 50% capacity, and the Broomfield Library will continue to offer at-risk hours from 9-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

Personal gatherings: Follow the CDC Guidance to keep six feet from others not in your household.

All sectors are expected to continue mitigation practices, such as adopting policies to reduce density, continuing to avoid unnecessary in-person gatherings, requiring sick employees to stay home, and compliance with mandatory indoor face covering requirements.

Phase 2, an observation period, will in go into effect May 16 to Aug. 16. Broomfield and other local counties will move to “Level Clear – New Normal,” which has no restrictions, subject to Broomfield hospitalizations.

During that time, businesses will be able to operate at 100% capacity with no mitigation requirements, although face coverings may still be required.

Text “CCOB” to 994-11 for notifications about upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics via text.