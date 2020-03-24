Broomfield teacher spreads joy by dropping off care packages at students’ homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) -- Twenty-seven stops: that’s how many kindergarten teacher Jean Witt made over the weekend to let all of her students know just how much she cares.

“It’s really hard not to be able to see my students and for them not to see me or their friends,” Witt told FOX31.

She has been at Aspen Creek PK-8 in Broomfield since it opened 20 years ago.

Witt says March 12 was the last day she taught inside her classroom.

“I felt like I was going to see the children again. And then, we received an order again last Friday that schools were going to be closed longer. So we had a 30-minute time slot to come into the building and grab anything we want from teaching,” Witt explained.

It was especially difficult for her because this is the last kindergarten class she’ll teach. Witt plans to retire at the end of the school year.

“So I thought, ‘I want to go see my kids one more time.’ So we made this plan to go visit and drop off bags.”

The bags were filled with sanitized educational games and books, which Witt and her family delivered to all of her kindergarteners.

“We made a route. My husband was the driver,” Witt said, laughing. “Our daughter was the photographer."

Her daughter put together a video of all the visits and posted it on Facebook.

“I’m not even on Facebook. And now, it’s just gone crazy,” said Witt.

The video has had 17,000 views so far.

“It brought tears to my eyes. It was so special to stand there. In the video, you don’t see it all. But some children just stood there with their hands up against the glass — just standing there,” Witt said.

She says the hardest part was having to socially distance herself form the kids.

“That’s why I blew kisses and told them that I loved them. And it was just fun.”

Witt will see her students again, via online lessons — but says this won’t be the last time she sees them in person.

“I will make sure that I see them before the next school year begins. I will plan something.”