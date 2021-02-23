Broomfield moves to Level Blue; see updated guidelines here

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — The city of Broomfield announced the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment downgraded it to level blue on the state’s COVID-19 dial, easing some restrictions for businesses.

Broomfield said the changes went into effect on Monday afternoon. The city of Broomfield said its cases continue to trend down as vaccine distribution continues to go up. As of Feb. 20, 78.3 percent of its 70+ population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Broomfield outlined the following changes under level blue:

Broomfield Library: remain at 50% with at-risk hours still in place

Broomfield Depot and Vets Museum: remain at 50% capacity

Broomfield Auditorium: remain at 50% capacity for in person shows and continue to utilize live streaming capacity

Paul Derda Recreation Center and Broomfield Community Center, as Back to Business certified businesses, will operate in “Level Blue: Cautious.”

Businesses/facilities that can operate at 50% capacity

Restaurants – with up to 175 people indoors; 225 people for large venues using the calculator . No capacity limits outdoors. Last call will be midnight.

. No capacity limits outdoors. Last call will be midnight. Indoor Events – with up to 175 people, whichever is fewer, per room; 225 for seated events if using the calculator .

. Outdoor Events – with up to 250 people

Gyms – with up to 175 people, whichever is less, per room.

Non Critical Manufacturing – with up to 175 people.

Retail, Office based Business – with no cap on number of people.

Personal gatherings remain limited to 10 people from no more than 2 households.

Organized sports may operate in groups of up to 50 players per activity.