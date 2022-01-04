Broomfield issues indoor mask mandate

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Broomfield will implement a city and countywide indoor mask mandate starting Friday, Jan. 7.

The mask order applies indoors in the city and county to everyone age 2 and older. It’s set to end on Feb. 3.

Broomfield cited the Marshall Fire closure of Avista Adventist Hospital, as well as “dramatic increases” in omicron cases in Broomfield.

“During this incredibly challenging time for our community, it’s critical that we once again mask up to keep each other safe,” Broomfield wrote in a news release announcing the order. “Please wear your mask in indoor public spaces, get the booster, and continue to encourage friends and family to get fully vaccinated.”

Broomfield vaccine, booster clinics

Broomfield announced the following vaccine and booster clinics:

More upcoming vaccine and booster clinics in Broomfield can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories