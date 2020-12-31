Broomfield gets approval for ‘5 Star’ business variance program

The George Di Ciero City and County Building in Broomfield.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) approved the City and County of Broomfield’s application for the state’s “Five Star” variance system. The program allows businesses taking extra safety precautions to expand operations.

Broomfield applied for the program on Dec. 22. Its application was approved Wednesday.

The city and county has dubbed its system the “Broomfield Back to Business Certification Program.”

In order for a business to qualify for the program, it has to demonstrate that it has implemented additional measures to help protect customers and staff from contracting COVID-19.

READ: Broomfield’s requirements to expand operations under “Five Star” plan

Once approved for the program, a business can operate under Level Orange restrictions on the state’s COVID-19 dial. Currently, Broomfield is under Level Red restrictions.

Applications opened on Monday.

According to the city and county, inspections will begin Jan. 6. Businesses will be notified of their approval on Jan. 8.

More information on Broomfield’s variance program is available on its website.