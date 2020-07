DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 13: A general view of the stadium as the national anthem in observed prior to the Baltimore Ravens facing the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 13, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Ravens 19-13. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos veteran defensive tackle, Kyle Peko, has opted out of the upcoming NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Ian Rapoport.

#Broncos veteran DT Kyle Peko informed the team that he is opting out due to the Coronavirus pandemic, source said. He would have provided depth in Denver. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2020

Rapoport said Peko would have provided depth for the Broncos.

So far, no other Broncos’ players have opted out of the upcoming season.