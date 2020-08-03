Broncos starting OT Ja’Wuan James opts out of NFL season

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 08: Ja’Wuan James #70 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on August 08, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James became the first Broncos starter to opt-out of the approaching NFL season on Monday.

A new father, James said via a statement; “It’s just not worth risking the health of my loved ones.”

take care of you & yours pic.twitter.com/tgA5LwkrcM — Ja'Wuan James (@JawuanJames70) August 3, 2020

Acquired as a free agent before last season, James played sparingly with a lingering knee injury, but was being counted on for a ‘bounce-back’ season this year.

He becomes the 44th player in the NFL to opt out so far this season and the second Broncos to do so, joining defensive tackle Kyle Peko. His departure likely elevates Elijah Wilkinson to the starting right tackle.

