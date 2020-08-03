Broncos starting OT Ja’Wuan James opts out of NFL season

DENVER (KDVR) — Offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James became the first Broncos starter to opt-out of the approaching NFL season on Monday.
A new father, James said via a statement; “It’s just not worth risking the health of my loved ones.”
Broncos veteran Kyle Peko opts out of 2020 season due to COVID-19 pandemic
Acquired as a free agent before last season, James played sparingly with a lingering knee injury, but was being counted on for a ‘bounce-back’ season this year.
He becomes the 44th player in the NFL to opt out so far this season and the second Broncos to do so, joining defensive tackle Kyle Peko. His departure likely elevates Elijah Wilkinson to the starting right tackle.
‘We have to deal with it’; Elway talks about Broncos COVID-19 preparations