Broncos donate $500,000 to the Colorado COVID-19 Impact fund

DENVER (KDVR)– Denver Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis announced Wednesday that the team has donated $500,000 to the Colorado COVID-19 Impact Fund.

This is a challenging time for everyone, but we will get through it together.

Governor Jared Polis announced Wednesday that Colorado is in need of donations for supplies such as: masks, gloves, swabs, cleaning supplies and baby formula due to the coronavirus outbreak.

There is also an urgent need for blood. If you would like to do something to give back, you are healthy and eligible, please make an appointment at a Vitalant donation center or blood drive near you