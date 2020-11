DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 29: Shelby Harris #96 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field after a 16-15 win over the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, according to our radio partners at KOA.

Per league source: #Broncos DL Shelby Harris tested positive for COVID-19 this morning and will be out another ten days.



He is currently exhibiting no symptoms and feels fine. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) November 11, 2020

Harris is expected to be out for at least ten more days.

He currently has no symptoms and is feeling fine.

Harris was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Oct. 30 when Broncos starting right guard Graham Glasgow tested positive.

The Broncos are scheduled to play the Raiders on Sunday at 2:05 p.m.