Broncos, Brandon McManus fund 120,000 meals to help community during coronavirus crisis

DENVER (KDVR)– The Denver Broncos committed Monday to providing 100,000 meals for the community through a donation to the Food Bank of the Rockies to help those affected by the coronavirus health crisis.

The Broncos also announced that kicker Brandon McManus, through his “Project McManus Foundation” has also pledged an additional 20,000 meals to also support the food bank.

“This gift from the Broncos and Joe Ellis along with Brandon McManus exemplifies their immense generosity, leadership, and care for people facing hunger as we fight this pandemic,” CEO of Food Bank of the Rockies Erin Pulling said. “We thank them for partnering with Food Bank of the Rockies to distribute desperately needed food and essentials during this time of unprecedented need. With this gift and community support, Food Bank of the Rockies will be here for our community.”

Officials with the Broncos said the Food Bank of the Rockies is in need of funds and has set up multiple mobile pantries across the Denver-Metro area to provide non-perishable food for those in need.

The organization requests that individuals refrain from hosting food drives at the current time and is currently looking for volunteers. Those wishing to donate to the Food Bank can do so by clicking here.