Brighton City Council votes to opt-out of Tri-County Health mask order

Young woman with face mask using mobile phone and buying groceries in the supermarket during virus pandemic.

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Brighton City Council announced that it will opt-out of Tri-County Health Department’s public health order that requires use of face coverings in public places for a 90-day period after an unanimous vote on Tuesday night.

The decision means that the Tri-County Order set to take effect on July 24 will not apply within the Brighton city limits.

In the announcement from the City of Brighton, face coverings will still be required in all City facilities. Brighton City Council still strongly encourages residents to wear a face covering in public when social distancing is not possible.

According to the TCHD, its face covering order is based on rising COVID-19 incidence rates in Adams, Arapahoe, and Douglas counties and evidence that face coverings help to prevent transmission of the virus. Cities and counties within the TCHD jurisdiction have the choice to opt-out of the order through an email notification to TCHD by July 23.