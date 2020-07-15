Brighton, Castle Rock opt out of Tri-County Health mask mandate

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Leaders in Brighton and Castle Rock voted Tuesday night to opt out of an order from the Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) requiring masks to be worn in public places.

The order, issued last week, enables local governments to opt out. It goes into effect July 24 and will expire 90 days later unless extended by the TCHD executive director.

Brighton is mostly in Adams County with a small portion extending into Weld County; Castle Rock is in Douglas County.

TCHD covers Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

According to state data, since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Arapahoe County has seen 880 cases per 100,000 people and Adams County has seen 947 cases per 100,000 people. Douglas County has seen 350 cases per 100,000 people.

Douglas County commissioners already announced plans to opt out of the mask mandate. They also said they plan to leave the TCHD.