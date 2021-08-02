Wedding-bound couples stress with delta variant on the rise

DENVER (KDVR) — Weddings all over the country were postponed or cancelled during the pandemic in 2020. Many of those weddings were rescheduled to sometime this year.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment dropped all indoor capacity restrictions in the state back in the end of May, which gave brides and grooms hope for the rest of the year. But now with a rise in the COVID delta variant cases in Colorado and across the country, the fear of cancellations and postponing large events is back.

According to CDPHE’s website, since the first week of June, the delta variant is the main concern when it comes to COVID cases in Colorado.

FOX31 and Channel 2 talked to a handful of Colorado brides who have already postponed their weddings once during the pandemic and are now worried about having to postpone again.

Angela Vosatka, said that she has postponed her wedding reception four times and now it’s 25 days away and she’s nervous it’ll be cancelled again.

“We pushed our wedding from January to this October in the hopes we can have the big wedding we want! We’ve toyed with our numbers and added more people to our guest list but super worried we are going to have to cut our list and/or reschedule again,” Sarah Jasso, a soon-to-be bride said.