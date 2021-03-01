Breckenridge to push mask wearing education during busy spring break season

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Mountain communities are bracing for spring break tourists. Mask mandates will be in full force. Breckenridge is upping its enforcement measures as it prepares for a busy couple of weeks.

The town’s mask zone is still in place. The area hugs the downtown stretch of Main Street. Within the zone, masks are required both inside and outside. To make sure visitors know what to do, security guards will soon be helping police.

“We can maintain some kind of uniform presence in the downtown area to just kind of … remind people,” said Breckenridge police chief James Baird.

Two guards will be walking the downtown core from at least March 13 through 28. The goal is to avoid conflict, Baird said.

“Should [the security guards] come across somebody that’s particularly stubborn then they would just call an officer,” he explained.

Store and restaurant employees, who often enforce the mandates, said this spring break help is welcome relief.

Police said they are flexible on the security guard timeframe in order to extend it as needed.