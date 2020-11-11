Boulder Valley School District going 100% remote starting next week, won’t return to school until January

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Valley School District announced Tuesday night that it is moving to 100% remote learning starting next week. The decision comes amid a rapid rise in coronavirus cases across Colorado, especially along the Front Range.

According to the district’s website, the change will take effect Nov. 17.

The BVSD Board of Education made the decision during its meeting Tuesday night. The move follows those of nearby Denver Public Schools (most students) and Aurora Public Schools.

In a message to families, BVSD Superintendent Rob Anderson said the district can no longer handle the situation on a school-by-school basis.

“Unfortunately, the contact tracing team has been overrun with cases and with growing quarantines, we simply do not have enough school or district staff to fill all the gaps. Our public health partners are equally strained, which has delayed case and contact investigations. We worry that cases may slip by our safety network,” Anderson said.

Students will continue online learning until at least the start of next semester, which is scheduled for Jan. 5.

“We remain committed to doing whatever we can to serve the students who need our help the very most, which is why we are looking for ways to bring back students in our most intensive programs,” Anderson said.