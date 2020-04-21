Boulder Valley School District extends home learning

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – On Monday Boulder Valley School District’s (BVSD) Superintendent Rob Anderson announced the continuation of home learning through the current 2019-2020 school year and the 2020 summer learning program.

“We all are grieving for the important social connections school provides, as well as the impact on end-of-year traditions,” said Anderson in a letter sent to families and staff.

“We all will be looking forward to a day when we are able to reopen our buildings, but until then I know our schools will be working to make this time memorable and fun for all students, especially those who are celebrating special milestones.”

The graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 are tentatively scheduled for the week of July 20:

Monday

July 20 Tuesday

July 21 Wednesday

July 22 Thursday

July 23 Friday

July 24 AM Boulder Broomfield Centaurus Fairview Monarch PM Arapahoe Ridge New Vista Peak to Peak Nederland



If you don’t see your school, contact your school administrator.

All athletic programs are canceled for the spring sport seasons. Participation fee refunds for high school spring sports, middle school soccer and track will be processed by Friday, May 1.

Students may pick up personal belongings and medications before the end of the school year, starting the week of May 11. If you need to pick up a medication before the scheduled day at your child’s school please contact your school nurse.

Support for students who may be academically behind for this school year is available with assessment and intervention plans.

Summer school will take place virtually from June 8 – July 16. Literacy and mathematics will replace the STEM curriculum.

The Extended School Year will be virtual from June 8 – July 16.

The Emergency Feeding Program will continues until July 16th on both Tuesdays and Thursdays. Distribution sites are: Columbine, Sanchez, Crestview, University Hill, Louisville Middle School, Emerald and Nederland Middle Senior.

Donations for vulnerable families can be made to the Impact on Education’s Critical Needs Fund.