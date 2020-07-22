Boulder Valley School District delays start of school by one week

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Students in the Boulder Valley School District will have one extra week of summer as work is done to ensure classes can start safely.

The district announced Tuesday evening that the first day of school will be Aug. 26.

According to the BVSD website, school was set to start on Aug. 19, 20 or 21, depending on grade level.

“The Board of Education approved a resolution that supports the superintendent’s recommendation that school start a week later, which will give the district additional time to provide our teachers and staff with more training and planning time,” a spokesperson for the district said.

New start date is Aug 26 https://t.co/qpjzbG2Rgs — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) July 22, 2020

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.