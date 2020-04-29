Boulder requires face masks to be worn inside businesses

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – An order requiring face masks for anyone inside a business that is open to the public was approved by Boulder City Council on Tuesday. The order is effective immediately and applies to customers and employees within these buildings.

The order states “that the operation of critical businesses without requiring all present to wear face mask presents an imminent threat to life, health, safety and welfare of persons in our community.”

“Provided, however, that employees who do not come into contact with the public are not required to wear such face coverings; No person shall enter or remain in any public accommodation without wearing a non-medical face covering.”

The order does not require medical grade masks. Face coverings may be a scarf, bandanna or a homemade face covering that covers the nose and mouth.

The Colorado Mask Project information on how to make and wear Do It Yourself face coverings.